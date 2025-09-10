Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $453.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $454.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

