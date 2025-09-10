Optimize Financial Inc Takes $374,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2025

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 252.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HLNE opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.68.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $21,976,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $163.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.