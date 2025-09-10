Optimize Financial Inc Takes $374,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 252.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.68.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In related news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $21,976,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $163.14.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

