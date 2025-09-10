Optimize Financial Inc Sells 9,154 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Optimize Financial Inc cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pitney Bowes has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,910. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $424,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,016.70. The trade was a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The company had revenue of $461.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Pitney Bowes announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 18.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

