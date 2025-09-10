Optimize Financial Inc Grows Holdings in MRC Global Inc. $MRC

Optimize Financial Inc raised its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 336.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,498,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 2,696,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MRC Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,105,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,647,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after buying an additional 324,110 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,261,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,900,000 after buying an additional 121,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 64.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,303,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 508,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

MRC stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.72. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.60 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

