Optimize Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Navient Corporation $NAVI

Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Navient were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 32.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 353,898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Navient by 47.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 381,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 122,061 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 31.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 163,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Navient by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Navient by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. Navient Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Navient’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.06.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

