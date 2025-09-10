Optimize Financial Inc Has $209,000 Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Optimize Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of XPO by 89.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 65.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.
XPO Stock Down 1.4%
NYSE XPO opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.
About XPO
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XPO
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.