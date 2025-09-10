Optimize Financial Inc Has $209,000 Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Optimize Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of XPO by 89.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 65.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE XPO opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.96.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

