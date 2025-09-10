Optimize Financial Inc Has $152,000 Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 1.3%

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.91. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 107.19% and a negative net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $812.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

