Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 282.9% in the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 24,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $269.42 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,121 shares of company stock valued at $13,003,146. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

