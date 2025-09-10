Woodline Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 133.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,143 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.88% of Immunovant worth $25,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,936,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,551,000 after purchasing an additional 257,445 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,894,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 777,590 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Immunovant by 219.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,457,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 21.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,626,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 467,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in Immunovant by 8.7% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,642,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 131,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $43,287.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 221,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,123.75. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $50,910.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,279.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,869 shares of company stock worth $140,384 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Immunovant from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

