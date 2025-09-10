Investors Purchase High Volume of Hesai Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,332 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average volume of 2,674 call options.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
Shares of HSAI stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. Hesai Group has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $30.44.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.98 million. Hesai Group had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hesai Group by 2,015.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 158,590 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,265,000. Finally, Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $110,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
