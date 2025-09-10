Investors Purchase High Volume of Hesai Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,332 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average volume of 2,674 call options.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

Shares of HSAI stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. Hesai Group has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.98 million. Hesai Group had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hesai Group by 2,015.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 158,590 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,265,000. Finally, Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $110,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

