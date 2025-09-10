Woodline Partners LP Buys 48,102 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $24,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,510,000 after acquiring an additional 769,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 3,789.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 455,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,046,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 106.7% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 727,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after acquiring an additional 375,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Shares of SLNO opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $90.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,928.56. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

