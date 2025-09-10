Woodline Partners LP Has $24.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Woodline Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,617 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.57% of Vera Therapeutics worth $24,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 1,779.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 40,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $907,566.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,596,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,383,853.55. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3%

VERA opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

