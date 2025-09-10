Woodline Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.47% of Axis Capital worth $37,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,542.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Axis Capital Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE AXS opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $74.68 and a one year high of $107.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.81.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%.Axis Capital’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $420,038.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,366.33. This trade represents a 20.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $345,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,597.65. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,048. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axis Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

