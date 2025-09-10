Woodline Partners LP Lowers Stake in Waters Corporation $WAT

Woodline Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,421 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $27,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 50,228.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,111,000 after acquiring an additional 661,004 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 705,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,112,000 after acquiring an additional 614,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Waters by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 416,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3,349.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,928,000 after purchasing an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,125,000 after buying an additional 276,433 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Waters Trading Down 2.9%

WAT opened at $300.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.78. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

