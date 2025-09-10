73,531 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $494.11 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $582.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.50 and its 200 day moving average is $503.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

