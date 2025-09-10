Zimmer Partners LP Buys New Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE KRG opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $211.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,546.70. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

