14,000 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 46.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 23.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on KTB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.
Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $658.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.
Kontoor Brands Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
