14,000 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 46.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 23.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KTB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $658.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

