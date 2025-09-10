Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 35935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,229,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,499,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,799 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,102,000 after purchasing an additional 432,372 shares during the last quarter. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 703,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

