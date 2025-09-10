Zimmer Partners LP Makes New Investment in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $347,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3,343.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 334,320 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.