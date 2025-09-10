Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,810,404,000 after acquiring an additional 455,855 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Workday by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after acquiring an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,996,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,756,000 after acquiring an additional 548,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,380 shares of company stock worth $76,586,604. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $230.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.