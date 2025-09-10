Optimize Financial Inc Purchases New Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Replimune Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 104,892 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.
Replimune Group Trading Down 3.6%
Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.51.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Replimune Group
In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $49,156.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,368 shares in the company, valued at $721,556.16. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Replimune Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.