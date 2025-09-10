UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 1.05% of Roper Technologies worth $663,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 16,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $519.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $541.52 and its 200 day moving average is $558.99.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

