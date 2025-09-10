Amaero International (ASX:3DA) Insider Alistair Cray Purchases 500,000 Shares

Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Cray bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 per share, with a total value of A$187,500.00.

Alistair Cray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amaero International alerts:

On Thursday, June 12th, Alistair Cray bought 261,295 shares of Amaero International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 per share, with a total value of A$41,545.91.

Amaero International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.98.

About Amaero International

Amaero International Ltd engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of laser-based metal additive products in Australia. The company provides research and development, contract manufacturing, and tooling specialists services, as well as patented metal alloys. It serves the aviation, defense, automotive, and aerospace sectors, as well as the tooling industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amaero International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaero International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.