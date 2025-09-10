Guzman Y GOMEZ (ASX:GYG) Insider Marina Joanou Buys 10,500 Shares of Stock

Guzman Y GOMEZ Ltd (ASX:GYG – Get Free Report) insider Marina Joanou bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$16.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$168,000.00.

Guzman Y GOMEZ Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -400.24.

Guzman Y GOMEZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 49.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th.

