Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Insider Buys C$94,665.62 in Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) insider Olajumoke Fagbemi purchased 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,665.62. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at C$95,665.48. This trade represents a 9,467.86% increase in their position.
Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance
Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$35.56 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.61 and a twelve month high of C$36.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.82.
Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.
