Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Insider Buys C$94,665.62 in Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) insider Olajumoke Fagbemi purchased 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,665.62. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at C$95,665.48. This trade represents a 9,467.86% increase in their position.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$35.56 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.61 and a twelve month high of C$36.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Canada upgraded Maple Leaf Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maple Leaf Foods

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.