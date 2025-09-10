White Gold (CVE:WGO) Director David D’onofrio Acquires 182,500 Shares of Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director David D’onofrio acquired 182,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$86,687.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,915,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,859,872.95. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock.

David D’onofrio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, David D’onofrio acquired 75,000 shares of White Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$41,625.00.

White Gold Stock Down 1.5%

CVE WGO opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.95. White Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

