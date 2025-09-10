Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Director Maria Hooper Purchases 5,000 Shares

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Maria Hooper purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.72 per share, with a total value of C$128,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,600. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock.
Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of GEI stock opened at C$25.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.63 and a twelve month high of C$26.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40.
Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 173.20%.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.
