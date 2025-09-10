Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Insider Sells C$148,323.00 in Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Rab Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,009,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$148,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,238,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,445,108.30. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position.
Black Iron Stock Performance
Shares of BKI stock opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$33.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.37. Black Iron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.23.
Black Iron Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Black Iron
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.