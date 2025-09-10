Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Insider Sells C$148,323.00 in Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Rab Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,009,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$148,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,238,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,445,108.30. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position.

Black Iron Stock Performance

Shares of BKI stock opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$33.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.37. Black Iron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.23.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

