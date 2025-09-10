Adrian Wong Sells 310 Shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) insider Adrian Wong sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$256.50, for a total value of C$79,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,721.50. This trade represents a 33.66% decrease in their position.
Adrian Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 8th, Adrian Wong sold 500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$272.00, for a total value of C$136,000.00.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$271.85 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of C$157.70 and a 1 year high of C$273.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$236.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$228.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on FNV
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.