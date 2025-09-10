Adrian Wong Sells 310 Shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) insider Adrian Wong sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$256.50, for a total value of C$79,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,721.50. This trade represents a 33.66% decrease in their position.

Adrian Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Adrian Wong sold 500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$272.00, for a total value of C$136,000.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$271.85 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of C$157.70 and a 1 year high of C$273.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$236.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$228.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$262.00 to C$267.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$255.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$240.00.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration.

