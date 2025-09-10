Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE VMI opened at $372.35 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $384.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.