Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.31 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SRH Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

