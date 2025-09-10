Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5,661.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

About Fastenal



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

