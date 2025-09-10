United Services Automobile Association Buys New Shares in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Middleby by 90.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Middleby by 34.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 501,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 129,864 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

Middleby Stock Down 2.2%

Middleby stock opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. The Middleby Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.09 and a twelve month high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.59 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.