55,700 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

