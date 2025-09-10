Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $15.82 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $933,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,641,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,753 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,736,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,502,000 after buying an additional 3,345,555 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,278,378 shares of company stock valued at $787,274,967. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE ANET opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

