Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 4,862 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,765,000 after buying an additional 254,395 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 193,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,983 shares during the period. Immersion Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,753,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,238,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 382,267 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,186,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 189,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE HDB opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank Announces Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.0854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 9.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

