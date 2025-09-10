United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 7,708 Equity Residential $EQR

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,027 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 7,177.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 499,964 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 674,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,272,000 after acquiring an additional 442,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,944,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.53%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

