Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 1,490 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,377.98. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

