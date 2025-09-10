8,757 Shares in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.3%

CMS stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.