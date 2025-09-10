Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $2,434,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.18. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

