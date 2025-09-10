Contrasting Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Payoneer Global and Global Blue Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $977.72 million 2.51 $121.16 million $0.26 26.19 Global Blue Group $545.29 million 2.74 $90.58 million $0.37 20.24

Analyst Ratings

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Payoneer Global and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 8 0 2.89 Global Blue Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus price target of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 47.76%. Global Blue Group has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.89%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global 9.81% 13.42% 1.30% Global Blue Group 16.56% 45.20% 4.69%

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Global Blue Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.