Empowered Funds LLC Buys 18,125 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 443.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $597.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $584.00 and its 200-day moving average is $545.51. The company has a market capitalization of $718.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $599.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

