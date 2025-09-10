Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,839 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2,963.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

