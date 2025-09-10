Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 1,968 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $274.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.99. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

