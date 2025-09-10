Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 14,253 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 249.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm had revenue of $730.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTMI. Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Steven Spoto sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $162,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,470.42. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $70,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,249.18. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,759 shares of company stock worth $4,136,826 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.