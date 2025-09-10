Empowered Funds LLC Has $11.99 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $17,003,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 635,154,284 shares in the company, valued at $154,641,013,525.48. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total value of $5,750,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,682,168.76. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,627,930 shares of company stock valued at $627,921,781 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.02.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $242.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.18. The company has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.41 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

