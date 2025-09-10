Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 41 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $345.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $154.08 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.36 and its 200-day moving average is $268.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

