United Services Automobile Association Makes New $703,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 111.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 80,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE KNSL opened at $442.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $531.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.The business had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.