Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,215 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,878,000 after acquiring an additional 178,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $183.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

