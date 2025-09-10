Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after acquiring an additional 733,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,372 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,963,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $295.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.56 and its 200 day moving average is $266.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

